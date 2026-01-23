Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura

+ 20

Residential Architecture, Houses • São Francisco Xavier, Brazil Architects: Angá Arquitetura

Area: 291 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Pedro Ocanhas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed)

Lead Architects: Camila Caiuby, Carolina Gurgel, Gabriela Panico

Text description provided by the architects. Located on top of a mountain in São Francisco Xavier, the Chalé da Mata is the first unit of a carefully developed master plan for the land.