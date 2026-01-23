Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura

•
São Francisco Xavier, Brazil
-
Architects: Angá Arquitetura
- Area: 291 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
-
Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed)
-
Lead Architects: Camila Caiuby, Carolina Gurgel, Gabriela Panico
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Luciana Yoshioka
- Production: Manu Figueiredo
- City: São Francisco Xavier
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on top of a mountain in São Francisco Xavier, the Chalé da Mata is the first unit of a carefully developed master plan for the land.