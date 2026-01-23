Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura

Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura

Save

Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassForest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairForest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, ConcreteForest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting, ChairForest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Francisco Xavier, Brazil
  • Architects: Angá Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  291
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Unknown (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: Camila Caiuby, Carolina Gurgel, Gabriela Panico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Ocanhas

Text description provided by the architects. Located on top of a mountain in São Francisco Xavier, the Chalé da Mata is the first unit of a carefully developed master plan for the land.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Angá Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Forest Cabin / Angá Arquitetura" [Chalé da Mata / Angá Arquitetura] 23 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038037/forest-cabin-anga-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags