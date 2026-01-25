Seventeen TeaHouse / Modum Atelier

+ 25

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Seventeen Teahouse is located on the second floor of a street corner in Nanjing's Caozhi Alley, situated between the bustling Xinjiekou commercial district and an old residential area, with no direct street-level interface. The design responds to its condition of being "present yet unseen," while creating a tea space suited for contemporary socialization, balancing privacy and shared experience.