Seventeen TeaHouse / Modum Atelier

•
Nanjing, China
-
Architects: Modum Atelier
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Guowei Liu
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Junbo, Zhang Siyi
- Construction Company: Nanjing Yiji Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Nanjing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Seventeen Teahouse is located on the second floor of a street corner in Nanjing's Caozhi Alley, situated between the bustling Xinjiekou commercial district and an old residential area, with no direct street-level interface. The design responds to its condition of being "present yet unseen," while creating a tea space suited for contemporary socialization, balancing privacy and shared experience.