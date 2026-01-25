Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Seventeen TeaHouse / Modum Atelier

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Retail Interiors
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: Modum Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The Seventeen Teahouse is located on the second floor of a street corner in Nanjing's Caozhi Alley, situated between the bustling Xinjiekou commercial district and an old residential area, with no direct street-level interface. The design responds to its condition of being "present yet unseen," while creating a tea space suited for contemporary socialization, balancing privacy and shared experience.

Modum Atelier
Top #Tags