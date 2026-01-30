Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Portugal
  5. Parede Townhouses / extrastudio

Parede Townhouses / extrastudio

Save

Parede Townhouses / extrastudio - Exterior PhotographyParede Townhouses / extrastudio - Image 3 of 22Parede Townhouses / extrastudio - Image 4 of 22Parede Townhouses / extrastudio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteParede Townhouses / extrastudio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
Parede, Portugal
  • Category: Housing
  • Design Team: João Costa Ribeiro, João Caldeira Ferrão, Sara Morais, Ana Rita Carvalho, Mariana Brandão
  • Structural Engineering: Pedro Fragoso Viegas
  • Hydraulic Engineering: Augusto Matos Macedo
  • Site Supervision: António Ferreira
  • Developer: ARO Spaces
  • It Consultants: Blueorizon
  • City: Parede
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Parede Townhouses / extrastudio - Exterior Photography
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The word house functions as both a verb and a noun. To house is a transitive verb, which requires a direct object to complete its meaning. The purpose of a dwelling is to house an individual or a family, and we cannot separate the act of housing from its object.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
extrastudio
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal
Cite: "Parede Townhouses / extrastudio" 30 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038026/parede-townhouses-extrastudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags