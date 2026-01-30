Parede Townhouses / extrastudio

-
Architects: extrastudio
- Area: 677 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simone Bossi
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Housing
- Design Team: João Costa Ribeiro, João Caldeira Ferrão, Sara Morais, Ana Rita Carvalho, Mariana Brandão
- Structural Engineering: Pedro Fragoso Viegas
- Hydraulic Engineering: Augusto Matos Macedo
- Site Supervision: António Ferreira
- Developer: ARO Spaces
- It Consultants: Blueorizon
- City: Parede
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The word house functions as both a verb and a noun. To house is a transitive verb, which requires a direct object to complete its meaning. The purpose of a dwelling is to house an individual or a family, and we cannot separate the act of housing from its object.