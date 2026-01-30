Parede Townhouses / extrastudio

+ 17

Category: Housing

Design Team: João Costa Ribeiro, João Caldeira Ferrão, Sara Morais, Ana Rita Carvalho, Mariana Brandão

Structural Engineering: Pedro Fragoso Viegas

Hydraulic Engineering: Augusto Matos Macedo

Site Supervision: António Ferreira

Developer: ARO Spaces

It Consultants: Blueorizon

City: Parede

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The word house functions as both a verb and a noun. To house is a transitive verb, which requires a direct object to complete its meaning. The purpose of a dwelling is to house an individual or a family, and we cannot separate the act of housing from its object.