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House of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design

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House of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design - Exterior PhotographyHouse of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHouse of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ShelvingHouse of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairHouse of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lagoa, Portugal
  • Architects: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Technal, Bosch, Carlos Pinheiro Sistemas
  • Category: Houses
  • Acoustics: Roberto Aguiar
  • Hydraulic Engineering: Roberto Aguiar
  • Thermal: Roberto Aguiar
  • Construction Company: Tecnicouto
  • Enforcement: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Engineering: Teorema Contínuo - Unipessoal Lda
  • Landscape Architecture: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Lighting Design: TECNIQ
  • City: Lagoa
  • Country: Portugal
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House of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa da Rocha Quebrada. An essential house. That’s how we like to describe it. It’s not minimalist, nor brutalist. It’s simply what it needs to be.

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Cite: "House of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design" [Casa da Rocha Quebrada / SO Arquitetura & Design] 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038022/house-of-the-shattered-rock-so-arquitetura-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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