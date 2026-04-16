House of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design

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Category: Houses

Acoustics: Roberto Aguiar

Hydraulic Engineering: Roberto Aguiar

Thermal: Roberto Aguiar

Construction Company: Tecnicouto

Enforcement: SO Arquitetura & Design

Engineering: Teorema Contínuo - Unipessoal Lda

Landscape Architecture: SO Arquitetura & Design

Lighting Design: TECNIQ

City: Lagoa

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa da Rocha Quebrada. An essential house. That’s how we like to describe it. It’s not minimalist, nor brutalist. It’s simply what it needs to be.