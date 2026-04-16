House of the Shattered Rock / SO Arquitetura & Design

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Architects: SO Arquitetura & Design
- Area: 315 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Technal, Bosch, Carlos Pinheiro Sistemas
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- Category: Houses
- Acoustics: Roberto Aguiar
- Hydraulic Engineering: Roberto Aguiar
- Thermal: Roberto Aguiar
- Construction Company: Tecnicouto
- Enforcement: SO Arquitetura & Design
- Engineering: Teorema Contínuo - Unipessoal Lda
- Landscape Architecture: SO Arquitetura & Design
- Lighting Design: TECNIQ
- City: Lagoa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Casa da Rocha Quebrada. An essential house. That’s how we like to describe it. It’s not minimalist, nor brutalist. It’s simply what it needs to be.