Mashiach Now Square / Natureza Urbana

Architects: Natureza Urbana
- Area: 918039 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Victor Lucena, Rafaella Volpe
Lead Architects: Manoela Machado, Pedro Lira
- Project Team: Camila Reis, Julia Ximenes, Nicollas Rangel, Bruno Santana, Jean Fortes, Levy Vitorino
- Landscape Architecture: Leandro Fontana e Alexandre Freitas
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Ilumen
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Flyramp
- General Construction: Pilão Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The revitalization of Praça Mashiach Now has transformed a degraded space in the Northern Zone of São Paulo into an urban green infrastructure, coordinating environmental recovery, active mobility, and social activation in a territory historically dominated by automobiles.