Pinheiro Farm / Equipe Lamas

•
São José do Rio Pardo, Brazil
-
Architects: Equipe Lamas
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Joana França
-
Lead Architect: Samuel Lamas
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Restoration
- Project Team: Samuel Lamas, Casulo arquitetura
- Landscape Architecture: Fausto Maule
- City: São José do Rio Pardo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Among the wooded hills of the São Paulo countryside, Fazenda Pinheiro reaffirms that architecture can evolve in dialogue with time. Built in the 1980s as the headquarters of a farm, the house was restored by the Lamas Team with the purpose of reclaiming its essence and adapting its spaces to a contemporary way of living, while simultaneously enhancing the connection between architecture and landscape.