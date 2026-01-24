Pinheiro Farm / Equipe Lamas

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Among the wooded hills of the São Paulo countryside, Fazenda Pinheiro reaffirms that architecture can evolve in dialogue with time. Built in the 1980s as the headquarters of a farm, the house was restored by the Lamas Team with the purpose of reclaiming its essence and adapting its spaces to a contemporary way of living, while simultaneously enhancing the connection between architecture and landscape.