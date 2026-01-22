Uchida Shoten New Head Office / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

-
Architects: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
- Area: 351 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ju Yeon Lee
Text description provided by the architects. We planned the new head office for Uchida Shōten, a hardware manufacturer established 160 years ago in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The surrounding area flourished as Fujisawa-juku, the sixth post town along the Tōkaidō road during the Edo period, a town lined with inns, teahouses, and merchants. Traces of this history remain in places, and the site itself is characterised by its narrow, elongated townhouse-style plot.