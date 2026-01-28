Submit a Project Advertise
  5. University of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

University of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

University of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson - Exterior PhotographyUniversity of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson - Exterior PhotographyUniversity of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, ChairUniversity of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson - Interior Photography, GlassUniversity of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson - More Images+ 23

Educational Architecture, University
Gainesville, United States
  • Architects: Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  265000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nick Lehoux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo Flooring Systems, Miller Knoll, Mohawk Group, Turf, Usai Lighting, Via Seating
  • Lead Team: Thomas Kirk, Daniel Lee, George Murphy,
  • Design Team: Tom Breslin, Bryan Sistino, Margaret Sledge, Judy Chang
  • Architecture Offices: Walker Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Walter P. Moore
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Affiliated Engineers (AEI)
  • Landscape Architecture And Civil Engineering: CHW
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Siebein Associates
  • General Contractor: Ajax Building Corporation
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: hka
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: N-RG Cladding, SageGlass / Saint-Gobain
  • City: Gainesville
  • Country: United States
University of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson - Exterior Photography
© Nick Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Malachowsky Hall is the central hub for data- and AI-focused academic and research programs from the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, the College of Medicine, and the College of Pharmacy. Here, faculty and students from these and other colleges at the University of Florida work together to use data analytics and AI to improve health; engineer the next generation of robotics, unmanned vehicles, and communication systems; and ensure AI is used ethically and equitably. Intentionally positioned at a prominent location near the Reitz student union, the LEED Platinum project welcomes broad campus engagement and exploration.

Project gallery

Cite: "University of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson" 28 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038014/university-of-florida-malachowsky-hall-for-data-science-and-information-technology-bohlin-cywinksi-jackson> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags