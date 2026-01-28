University of Florida - Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

+ 23

Category: Educational Architecture, University

Lead Team: Thomas Kirk, Daniel Lee, George Murphy,

Design Team: Tom Breslin, Bryan Sistino, Margaret Sledge, Judy Chang

Architecture Offices: Walker Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Walter P. Moore

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Affiliated Engineers (AEI)

Landscape Architecture And Civil Engineering: CHW

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Siebein Associates

General Contractor: Ajax Building Corporation

Engineering & Consulting > Services: hka

Engineering & Consulting > Other: N-RG Cladding, SageGlass / Saint-Gobain

City: Gainesville

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Malachowsky Hall is the central hub for data- and AI-focused academic and research programs from the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, the College of Medicine, and the College of Pharmacy. Here, faculty and students from these and other colleges at the University of Florida work together to use data analytics and AI to improve health; engineer the next generation of robotics, unmanned vehicles, and communication systems; and ensure AI is used ethically and equitably. Intentionally positioned at a prominent location near the Reitz student union, the LEED Platinum project welcomes broad campus engagement and exploration.