House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti

Architects: Skupaj Arhitekti
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ana Skobe
Manufacturers: TON, Artemide, Donar, Flos, Ligne Roset, Rex Kralj
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Tomaž Ebenšpanger
- Landscape Architecture: Studio TSK
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Inženiring Biro Armatura
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical And Mechanical: REing, Rational Energy
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. Set at the edge of the Murska Sobota plain, this single-family house is conceived as a pavilion in the landscape, where daily life unfolds between interior space and garden. Rather than standing apart from its surroundings, the house opens itself to them.