Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Slovenia
  5. House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti

House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti

Save

House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti - Image 2 of 25House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti - Interior Photography, ChairHouse on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti - Exterior PhotographyHouse on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Slovenia
  • Architects: Skupaj Arhitekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Skobe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TON, Artemide, Donar, Flos, Ligne Roset, Rex Kralj
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti - Image 2 of 25
© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. Set at the edge of the Murska Sobota plain, this single-family house is conceived as a pavilion in the landscape, where daily life unfolds between interior space and garden. Rather than standing apart from its surroundings, the house opens itself to them.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Skupaj Arhitekti
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovenia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovenia
Cite: "House on the Edge of the Plain / Skupaj Arhitekti" 22 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038012/house-on-the-edge-of-the-plain-skupaj-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags