Look Out Point Vresse-Sur-Semois / SBE nv

Vresse-sur-Semois, Belgium
Engineers: SBE nv
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Jan de Wilde, Johnny Umans
Manufacturers: Jakob
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture
- Architect: An Schoenmaekers
- Main Contractor: SBE nv
- City: Vresse-sur-Semois
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The new lookout point at Point Vue le Jambon in Vresse-sur-Semois is conceived as a discreet and respectful gesture within an exceptional landscape. Rather than asserting itself as an object, the project carefully embeds architecture into the terrain, allowing the site's natural qualities to remain central to the experience.