Round House Estate Bungalow at Ahangama / Narein Perera

Text description provided by the architects. The conceptual form of the bungalow is one that was primarily generated by the unique site that was chosen. Located atop the highest point of a cinnamon estate that forms a 12-acre island among the otherwise flat paddy fields of the area. The 3600 views are equally exciting; therefore, needed significant consideration. Envisaged as a circular edge of a "forest clearing", the structure needed to merge with the dense plantation. The approach was to define the inner edge only and let the outer edge be randomly broken to organically amalgamate with the landscape.