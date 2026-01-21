Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Round House Estate Bungalow at Ahangama / Narein Perera

Round House Estate Bungalow at Ahangama / Narein Perera

Hospitality Architecture
Ahangama, Sri Lanka
Text description provided by the architects. The conceptual form of the bungalow is one that was primarily generated by the unique site that was chosen. Located atop the highest point of a cinnamon estate that forms a 12-acre island among the otherwise flat paddy fields of the area. The 3600 views are equally exciting; therefore, needed significant consideration. Envisaged as a circular edge of a "forest clearing", the structure needed to merge with the dense plantation. The approach was to define the inner edge only and let the outer edge be randomly broken to organically amalgamate with the landscape.

Round House Estate Bungalow at Ahangama / Narein Perera - Image 3 of 22
© Willem Keuppens
About this office
Narein Perera
Office

Material

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSri Lanka

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSri Lanka
Cite: "Round House Estate Bungalow at Ahangama / Narein Perera" 21 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037988/round-house-estate-bungalow-at-ahangama-narein-perera> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags