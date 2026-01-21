Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Loggia House / House of Em

Loggia House / House of Em

Save

Loggia House / House of Em - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorLoggia House / House of Em - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairLoggia House / House of Em - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Countertop, KitchenLoggia House / House of Em - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairLoggia House / House of Em - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
United Kingdom
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Local Authority: Brent Council
  • Client: Anthony Koziarski, Roberta Rimes
  • Form Of Contract: JCT Minor Works Contract with Contractor’s Design 2024
  • Principal Designer: House of Em
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Loggia House / House of Em - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture and interiors studio House Of EM - the new practice by former Michaelis Boyd directors Emma Bodie and Matthew Sanders - has completed a renovation and extension in Kensal Rise for a young family of four. Designed for clients Anthony and Roberta, Loggia House includes a ground-floor rear extension, internal alterations throughout, and preparatory work for a future dormer extension, all enhancing scale and functionality for the family to enjoy.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
House of Em
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Loggia House / House of Em" 21 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037971/loggia-house-house-of-em> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags