Loggia House / House of Em

Architects: House of Em
- Area: 142 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Henry Woide
- Client: Anthony Koziarski, Roberta Rimes
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture and interiors studio House Of EM - the new practice by former Michaelis Boyd directors Emma Bodie and Matthew Sanders - has completed a renovation and extension in Kensal Rise for a young family of four. Designed for clients Anthony and Roberta, Loggia House includes a ground-floor rear extension, internal alterations throughout, and preparatory work for a future dormer extension, all enhancing scale and functionality for the family to enjoy.