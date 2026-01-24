Sanofi Headquarters-Tehran / Persian Garden Studio

-
Architects: Persian Garden Studio
- Area: 680 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Deed Studio
-
Manufacturers: Batik, Manzar sabz, Nooraneh, Vanitar, sisal carpet
-
Lead Architects: Mahsa Majidi, Pantea Parhami
Text description provided by the architects. Sanofi Offices in Tehran were entrusted to Persian Garden Studio in the interior design phase. This office space, with an area of 680 square meters, has been designed as a work, interaction, and meeting space with the idea of a hybrid space that emphasizes creating flexible and diverse workspaces.