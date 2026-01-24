Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Sanofi Headquarters-Tehran / Persian Garden Studio

Sanofi Headquarters-Tehran / Persian Garden Studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Persian Garden Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Batik, Manzar sabz, Nooraneh, Vanitar, sisal carpet
  • Lead Architects: Mahsa Majidi, Pantea Parhami
  • Category: Offices
  • Design Team: Mina Nabavi, Katayoun Tehrani, Hooman Nouri doost, Yasaman Hamzeloiyan, Niloufar Kaveh
  • Technical Team: Kaveh Ma'adi, Naeemeh Beigi, Ashkan Sadjadi, Danial Komeilian
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Sanofi Headquarters-Tehran / Persian Garden Studio - Image 6 of 27
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Sanofi Offices in Tehran were entrusted to Persian Garden Studio in the interior design phase. This office space, with an area of 680 square meters, has been designed as a work, interaction, and meeting space with the idea of a hybrid space that emphasizes creating flexible and diverse workspaces.

About this office
Persian Garden Studio
Office

Cite: "Sanofi Headquarters-Tehran / Persian Garden Studio" 24 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037961/sanofi-headquarters-tehran-persian-garden-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

