Sanofi Headquarters-Tehran / Persian Garden Studio

+ 22

Offices • Tehran, Iran Architects: Persian Garden Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Deed Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Batik , Manzar sabz , Nooraneh , Vanitar , sisal carpet

Lead Architects: Mahsa Majidi, Pantea Parhami

Category: Offices

Design Team: Mina Nabavi, Katayoun Tehrani, Hooman Nouri doost, Yasaman Hamzeloiyan, Niloufar Kaveh

Technical Team: Kaveh Ma'adi, Naeemeh Beigi, Ashkan Sadjadi, Danial Komeilian

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sanofi Offices in Tehran were entrusted to Persian Garden Studio in the interior design phase. This office space, with an area of 680 square meters, has been designed as a work, interaction, and meeting space with the idea of a hybrid space that emphasizes creating flexible and diverse workspaces.