21-24 Nikkakjøkken Restaurant / OFFICE INAINN

Sylte, Norway
Architects: OFFICE INAINN
- Area: 127 m²
- Year: 2025
Manufacturers: Fabb, Fjordfiesta, Hunton, Limstrand Interior, Nordan, Talgø
- Category: Restaurant, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Maksymilian Sawicki
- Design Team: OFFICE INAINN
- City: Sylte
- Country: Norway
Function as an insert, not a rebuild - The original envelope remains; a lightweight core delivers the restaurant programme. Conceived as an independent module built entirely in timber, it is not intended to be immediately reversible in situ, but is designed for future demounting without harm to the historic shell.