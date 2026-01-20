Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  21-24 Nikkakjøkken Restaurant / OFFICE INAINN

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant, Refurbishment
Sylte, Norway
  • Architects: OFFICE INAINN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  127
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fabb, Fjordfiesta, Hunton, Limstrand Interior, Nordan, Talgø
Courtesy of OFFICE INAINN

Function as an insert, not a rebuild - The original envelope remains; a lightweight core delivers the restaurant programme. Conceived as an independent module built entirely in timber, it is not intended to be immediately reversible in situ, but is designed for future demounting without harm to the historic shell.

About this office
OFFICE INAINN
Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentNorway

