21-24 Nikkakjøkken Restaurant / OFFICE INAINN

Restaurant, Refurbishment • Sylte, Norway Architects: OFFICE INAINN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 127 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fabb , Fjordfiesta , Hunton , Limstrand Interior , Nordan , Talgø

Function as an insert, not a rebuild - The original envelope remains; a lightweight core delivers the restaurant programme. Conceived as an independent module built entirely in timber, it is not intended to be immediately reversible in situ, but is designed for future demounting without harm to the historic shell.