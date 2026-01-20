Residence AV / YAMA architects

•
Brugge, Belgium
-
Architects: YAMA architects
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: Cocoon, NIC, Villeroy & Boch
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: YAMA architects
- City: Brugge
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Residence AV is a courtyard house located in a dense residential neighborhood in Bruges, Belgium. Designed by YAMA architects, the project responds to a paradoxical brief: a strong desire for connection to the surrounding context combined with an equally strong need for privacy. The client, living alone, was attracted to the social presence and perceived safety of the neighborhood, yet sought a dwelling that could withdraw from direct views and support a more introspective way of living.