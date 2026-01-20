Residence AV / YAMA architects

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Residential Architecture, Houses
Brugge, Belgium
  Architects: YAMA architects
  Year:  2025
Text description provided by the architects. Residence AV is a courtyard house located in a dense residential neighborhood in Bruges, Belgium. Designed by YAMA architects, the project responds to a paradoxical brief: a strong desire for connection to the surrounding context combined with an equally strong need for privacy. The client, living alone, was attracted to the social presence and perceived safety of the neighborhood, yet sought a dwelling that could withdraw from direct views and support a more introspective way of living.

YAMA architects
