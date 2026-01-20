Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto

Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto

Save

Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto - Interior PhotographyVilla Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto - Interior Photography, ConcreteVilla Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto - Interior Photography, Glass, BathtubVilla Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto - Exterior PhotographyVilla Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Chiba, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Yoshikazu Takahashi (Hoshigarasu), Shohei Tanaka, Sho Hiratsuka (office of Teramoto)
  • Structure Engineer: Yuko Mihara (Graph Studio)
  • Landscape Designer: Saikai Engei
  • City: Chiba
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto - Exterior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Zero-Concrete Architecture: A New Vernacular – Vernacular architecture existed long before concrete. Across regions and climates, it evolved through local materials, gravity, craft, and accumulated knowledge—without relying on reinforced concrete as a universal solution. This villa is built entirely without concrete. The project is conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of vernacular architecture and as a continuation of a critical inquiry into modern, concrete-dependent construction culture.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto" 20 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037943/villa-boso-kenichi-teramoto-office-of-teramoto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags