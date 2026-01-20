Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto

+ 40

Category: Houses

Architects: Yoshikazu Takahashi (Hoshigarasu), Shohei Tanaka, Sho Hiratsuka (office of Teramoto)

Structure Engineer: Yuko Mihara (Graph Studio)

Landscape Designer: Saikai Engei

City: Chiba

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Zero-Concrete Architecture: A New Vernacular – Vernacular architecture existed long before concrete. Across regions and climates, it evolved through local materials, gravity, craft, and accumulated knowledge—without relying on reinforced concrete as a universal solution. This villa is built entirely without concrete. The project is conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of vernacular architecture and as a continuation of a critical inquiry into modern, concrete-dependent construction culture.