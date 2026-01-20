Villa Boso / Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto

-
Architects: Kenichi Teramoto / office of Teramoto
- Area: 109 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Masao Nishikawa Photography Studio
-
Lead Architect: Kenichi Teramoto (office of Teramoto)
Text description provided by the architects. Zero-Concrete Architecture: A New Vernacular – Vernacular architecture existed long before concrete. Across regions and climates, it evolved through local materials, gravity, craft, and accumulated knowledge—without relying on reinforced concrete as a universal solution. This villa is built entirely without concrete. The project is conceived as a contemporary reinterpretation of vernacular architecture and as a continuation of a critical inquiry into modern, concrete-dependent construction culture.