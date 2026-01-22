Universal Accessibility - Coruche / CVDB arquitectos + HAHA Arquitectura Paisagista

-
Architects: CVDB arquitectos, HAHA Arquitectura Paisagista
- Area: 11000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nuno Almendra
-
Lead Architects: Cristina Veríssimo | Diogo Burnay
- Category: Urbanism
- Coordination: Cristina Veríssimo, Diogo Burnay, André Bengochea
- Project Team: Joana Barrelas, Karolina Holankova, Lajz Çapaliku, Marta Valente, Alexandros Pantelidis, Eva Novakova, Esedra Sava, Verena Rippel, Filipa Paisano, Maialen Velarde
- Landscape Architecture: HAHA Arquitectura Paisagista
- City: Coruche
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. With the aim of making the town more inclusive and accessible to all citizens, the Municipal Chamber of Coruche has decided to promote two projects for the urban perimeter of Calçadinha, named "Mobility for All in Calçadinha" and "Landscape Redevelopment of Calçadinha."