Universal Accessibility - Coruche / CVDB arquitectos + HAHA Arquitectura Paisagista

+ 28

Category: Urbanism

Coordination: Cristina Veríssimo, Diogo Burnay, André Bengochea

Project Team: Joana Barrelas, Karolina Holankova, Lajz Çapaliku, Marta Valente, Alexandros Pantelidis, Eva Novakova, Esedra Sava, Verena Rippel, Filipa Paisano, Maialen Velarde

Landscape Architecture: HAHA Arquitectura Paisagista

City: Coruche

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With the aim of making the town more inclusive and accessible to all citizens, the Municipal Chamber of Coruche has decided to promote two projects for the urban perimeter of Calçadinha, named "Mobility for All in Calçadinha" and "Landscape Redevelopment of Calçadinha."