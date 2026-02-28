Marcia Leal Hair Studio / Sarturi Gumz Arquitetos

+ 14

Category: Commercial Architecture

Project Team: Gabriella Gumz, João Vitor Sarturi

City: Jaraguá do Sul

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Marcia Leal Hair Studio was conceived as a spatial experience that extends beyond its commercial function, translating the project through use, perception, and the relationship established with those who experience it. Located in Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina, the beauty salon occupies a fully renovated commercial unit designed to reflect the client’s authentic personality and to create an environment where time slows down and care is expressed not only through service, but also through space.