  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Commercial Architecture
Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Sarturi Gumz Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alicante, Pastilhart
  • Lead Architects: Gabriella Gumz, João Vitor Sarturi
Marcia Leal Hair Studio / Sarturi Gumz Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© João Vitor Sarturi

Text description provided by the architects. The Marcia Leal Hair Studio was conceived as a spatial experience that extends beyond its commercial function, translating the project through use, perception, and the relationship established with those who experience it. Located in Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina, the beauty salon occupies a fully renovated commercial unit designed to reflect the client’s authentic personality and to create an environment where time slows down and care is expressed not only through service, but also through space.

Sarturi Gumz Arquitetos
Top #Tags