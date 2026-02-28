Marcia Leal Hair Studio / Sarturi Gumz Arquitetos

•
Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil
-
Architects: Sarturi Gumz Arquitetos
- Area: 68 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
-
Manufacturers: Alicante, Pastilhart
-
Lead Architects: Gabriella Gumz, João Vitor Sarturi
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Project Team: Gabriella Gumz, João Vitor Sarturi
- City: Jaraguá do Sul
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Marcia Leal Hair Studio was conceived as a spatial experience that extends beyond its commercial function, translating the project through use, perception, and the relationship established with those who experience it. Located in Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina, the beauty salon occupies a fully renovated commercial unit designed to reflect the client’s authentic personality and to create an environment where time slows down and care is expressed not only through service, but also through space.