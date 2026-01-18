Perfumer H Seoul / Chakchak Studio

+ 22

Retail • Seoul, South Korea Architects: Chakchak Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 307 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Kim Donggyu

Lead Architects: Daekyun Kim

Category: Retail

Lead Team: Kyungseok Hong, Chul Hwangbo

Design Team: Kathryn Pell

Project Management: Perfumer H

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Defining the spatial identity of an overseas brand that deals with delicate fragrances is a profound challenge. In this project, we turned to the philosophy of 'Daegang (大綱)'. While often used in modern Korean to mean 'roughly' or 'in general,' the Chinese characters tell a deeper story: 大 (Great) and 綱 (The Main Stay/Head-rope of a Net).