Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Category: Cultural Architecture

Technical Team: Dachan Oh, Dokwon Lee, Junseo Choi, Dou Kim, Donghyun Kim, Yejun Kim, Jaeyoon Kim, Junseo Kim, Dajeong Son, Dawon Lee, Seoyeong Lee, Wonseok Lee, Yumin Lee,Lee Jin, Heon Lee, Yejin Cha, Younseo Choi, Song Sol, Seung Yup Lee, Jiwoo Han

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Topology: Hanok is an experiment that develops a topological design workflow using AI to reinterpret the sectional logic and spatial continuity of traditional Korean architecture beyond mere formal reconstruction or structural reproduction. Rather than directly restoring the structural joints or framing system of traditional Hanok, the project focuses on its nonlinear spatial organization, the fluidity of curves, and the continuous transitions between interior and exterior. These characteristics are gradually transformed through an AI-based three-dimensional mapping algorithm that interprets sequences of images as evolving forms.