Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Save

Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 2 of 23Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 3 of 23Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 4 of 23Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 5 of 23Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Technical Team: Dachan Oh, Dokwon Lee, Junseo Choi, Dou Kim, Donghyun Kim, Yejun Kim, Jaeyoon Kim, Junseo Kim, Dajeong Son, Dawon Lee, Seoyeong Lee, Wonseok Lee, Yumin Lee,Lee Jin, Heon Lee, Yejin Cha, Younseo Choi, Song Sol, Seung Yup Lee, Jiwoo Han
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 2 of 23
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Topology: Hanok is an experiment that develops a topological design workflow using AI to reinterpret the sectional logic and spatial continuity of traditional Korean architecture beyond mere formal reconstruction or structural reproduction. Rather than directly restoring the structural joints or framing system of traditional Hanok, the project focuses on its nonlinear spatial organization, the fluidity of curves, and the continuous transitions between interior and exterior. These characteristics are gradually transformed through an AI-based three-dimensional mapping algorithm that interprets sequences of images as evolving forms.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Topology: Hanok / Yong Ju Lee Architecture" 19 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037896/topology-hanok-yong-ju-lee-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags