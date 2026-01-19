Syncube House / Gets Architects

+ 29

Houses • Kecamatan Kembangan, Indonesia Architects: Gets Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 840 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Arte Haus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Lutron Alexindo , Daikin , Kammer , Kuda Laut Tiles , L-Tech , LIXIL , Mill Aluminium , Nurco Lighting , Quadra Surface , SKK Paint , Simon , Taco , Toto Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Gerard Tambunan

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Monika Ardelita

Design Team: Joshua Raharjo, Tite Ayu Nawasari, Dian Xu

General Contractor: PT Alfa Citra Karyatama

City: Kecamatan Kembangan

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. At once rational and poetic, the Syncube House was conceived as a spatial framework aligned with the rhythms of modern family life. Designed for a client already familiar with GeTs Architects' work, the brief called for a home that combines functionality, clarity, and comfort within a relatively compact space. The design responds with a clear organizational structure across four levels, accommodating a comprehensive program; five bedrooms, a service bedroom, two living rooms, a gym, two kitchens, and utility rooms.