Syncube House / Gets Architects

Architects: Gets Architects
- Area: 840 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Arte Haus
Manufacturers: Lutron, Alexindo, Daikin, Kammer, Kuda Laut Tiles, L-Tech, LIXIL , Mill Aluminium, Nurco Lighting, Quadra Surface, SKK Paint, Simon, Taco, Toto
Lead Architects: Gerard Tambunan
Text description provided by the architects. At once rational and poetic, the Syncube House was conceived as a spatial framework aligned with the rhythms of modern family life. Designed for a client already familiar with GeTs Architects' work, the brief called for a home that combines functionality, clarity, and comfort within a relatively compact space. The design responds with a clear organizational structure across four levels, accommodating a comprehensive program; five bedrooms, a service bedroom, two living rooms, a gym, two kitchens, and utility rooms.