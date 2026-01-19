Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kecamatan Kembangan, Indonesia
  • Architects: Gets Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  840
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arte Haus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lutron, Alexindo, Daikin, Kammer, Kuda Laut Tiles, L-Tech, LIXIL　, Mill Aluminium, Nurco Lighting, Quadra Surface, SKK Paint, Simon, Taco, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Gerard Tambunan
Syncube House / Gets Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Arte Haus

Text description provided by the architects. At once rational and poetic, the Syncube House was conceived as a spatial framework aligned with the rhythms of modern family life. Designed for a client already familiar with GeTs Architects' work, the brief called for a home that combines functionality, clarity, and comfort within a relatively compact space. The design responds with a clear organizational structure across four levels, accommodating a comprehensive program; five bedrooms, a service bedroom, two living rooms, a gym, two kitchens, and utility rooms.

About this office
Gets Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
