Koffiqa Coffee Shop / Lea Daniel

•
Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia
-
Architects: Lea Daniel
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: Fabraca Studios, Frama, Hay Design, Slo Ceramics, The Bowery Company
-
Lead Architects: Lea Daniel
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Lea Daniel
- General Contractor: T&I Construction
- City: Al Khobar
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. Koffiqa reimagines an awkward plan as a spatial journey, using a continuous bar to guide customers through a tunnel-like coffee experience.