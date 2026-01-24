House_JA / éOp – arquitectura e design

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family home, located in Vila Nova de Gaia, has three floors and was designed to take advantage of the surrounding landscape The integration with the existing topography made it possible to structure the different spaces on each floor and their respective access, ensuring that the social areas and the private bedroom spaces benefit the views over the landscape, including the sea, the Douro estuary, the Douro River and the city of Porto.