Granthalay Civic Institution / Studio Infinity

Text description provided by the architects. In a landscape where aspiration quietly waits, Granthalay emerges as a sanctuary for learning—gathering people, knowledge, and place into a shared civic moment. Granthalay is conceived as a civic institution that extends beyond the conventional idea of a library, responding to the acute lack of educational and community infrastructure in the district of Chhatarpur. Commissioned by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the project aims to serve students, aspirants, senior citizens, and the larger local community, including users from surrounding towns and villages.