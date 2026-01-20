Granthalay Civic Institution / Studio Infinity

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Architecture
Chhatarpur, India
  Architects: Studio Infinity
  Area:  1684
  Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pranit Bora Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grava
  Lead Architects: Tushar Kothawade, Chiranjivi Lunkad
© Pranit Bora Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In a landscape where aspiration quietly waits, Granthalay emerges as a sanctuary for learning—gathering people, knowledge, and place into a shared civic moment. Granthalay is conceived as a civic institution that extends beyond the conventional idea of a library, responding to the acute lack of educational and community infrastructure in the district of Chhatarpur. Commissioned by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the project aims to serve students, aspirants, senior citizens, and the larger local community, including users from surrounding towns and villages.

