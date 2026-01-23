House 1627 / HARQUITECTES

-
Architects: HARQUITECTES
- Area: 866 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Adrià Goula
-
Lead Architect: Eva Millán
Text description provided by the architects. On the ruins of Mas Geli, an old farmhouse, of which only two facades with buttresses and a couple of spaces with stone vaults were preserved, this new house rises, which reinterprets values of vernacular architecture without renouncing the contemporaneity of the proposal. The project aims to be coherent with the context, looking for the integration of the new farmhouse in the exceptional landscape of Baix Empordà, a continuum of agricultural spaces with the distant (but constant) presence of ancestral farmhouses perfectly situated in the landscape.