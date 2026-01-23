House 1627 / HARQUITECTES

+ 28

Houses • Pals, Spain Architects: HARQUITECTES

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 866 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Adrià Goula

Lead Architect: Eva Millán

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Nicolás Beltrán, Jorge Suárez, Cuca Vizmanos

Quantity Surveyor: Jordi Anguila

Structural Engineering: DSM arquitectura

Technical Planners: Fagom

Construction: Burgos Gasull SL

Wood Work: Fusteria Sais SL

City: Pals

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. On the ruins of Mas Geli, an old farmhouse, of which only two facades with buttresses and a couple of spaces with stone vaults were preserved, this new house rises, which reinterprets values of vernacular architecture without renouncing the contemporaneity of the proposal. The project aims to be coherent with the context, looking for the integration of the new farmhouse in the exceptional landscape of Baix Empordà, a continuum of agricultural spaces with the distant (but constant) presence of ancestral farmhouses perfectly situated in the landscape.