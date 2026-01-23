Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Spain
  House 1627 / HARQUITECTES

House 1627 / HARQUITECTES

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Pals, Spain
  Architects: HARQUITECTES
  Area: 866
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Adrià Goula
  Lead Architect: Eva Millán
  Category: Houses
  Collaborators: Nicolás Beltrán, Jorge Suárez, Cuca Vizmanos
  Quantity Surveyor: Jordi Anguila
  Structural Engineering: DSM arquitectura
  Technical Planners: Fagom
  Construction: Burgos Gasull SL
  Wood Work: Fusteria Sais SL
  City: Pals
  Country: Spain
House 1627 / HARQUITECTES - Image 19 of 33
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. On the ruins of Mas Geli, an old farmhouse, of which only two facades with buttresses and a couple of spaces with stone vaults were preserved, this new house rises, which reinterprets values of vernacular architecture without renouncing the contemporaneity of the proposal. The project aims to be coherent with the context, looking for the integration of the new farmhouse in the exceptional landscape of Baix Empordà, a continuum of agricultural spaces with the distant (but constant) presence of ancestral farmhouses perfectly situated in the landscape.

Project gallery

About this office
HARQUITECTES
Concrete

Materials and Tags

"House 1627 / HARQUITECTES" [Casa 1627 / HARQUITECTES] 23 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags