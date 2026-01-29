Submit a Project Advertise
Ganaderia Santillan / Cosmos

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Sports Field
Tequisquiapan, Mexico
  Architects: Cosmos
  Area: 1400
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Cesar Béjar
  Lead Architects: Gabriel Lopez Morton, Omar Vega
Ganaderia Santillan / Cosmos - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Ganadería Santillán is located in the heart of the Mexican Bajío, between Tequisquiapan and La Laja, a region with a deep ranching tradition and landscapes reminiscent of the paintings of José María Velasco. The commission consisted of designing a Plaza de Tientas and an Equestrian Training space for the ranch. From the outset, the project was conceived as an intervention integrated into the terrain not as an imposed structure, but as an extension of the landscape itself.

