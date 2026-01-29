Ganaderia Santillan / Cosmos

•
Tequisquiapan, Mexico
-
Architects: Cosmos
- Area: 1400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cesar Béjar
-
Lead Architects: Gabriel Lopez Morton, Omar Vega
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sports Field
- City: Tequisquiapan
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Ganadería Santillán is located in the heart of the Mexican Bajío, between Tequisquiapan and La Laja, a region with a deep ranching tradition and landscapes reminiscent of the paintings of José María Velasco. The commission consisted of designing a Plaza de Tientas and an Equestrian Training space for the ranch. From the outset, the project was conceived as an intervention integrated into the terrain not as an imposed structure, but as an extension of the landscape itself.