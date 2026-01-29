Ganaderia Santillan / Cosmos

+ 15

Sports Field • Tequisquiapan, Mexico Architects: Cosmos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Béjar

Lead Architects: Gabriel Lopez Morton, Omar Vega

Text description provided by the architects. Ganadería Santillán is located in the heart of the Mexican Bajío, between Tequisquiapan and La Laja, a region with a deep ranching tradition and landscapes reminiscent of the paintings of José María Velasco. The commission consisted of designing a Plaza de Tientas and an Equestrian Training space for the ranch. From the outset, the project was conceived as an intervention integrated into the terrain not as an imposed structure, but as an extension of the landscape itself.