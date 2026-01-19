A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS

+ 39

Text description provided by the architects. A very small bookstore began by the banks of Nanjing's Qinhuai River. The owner's philosophy is to leave the bookstore to its guests as much as possible, providing a warm place for different people at different times. The shop's staff are four adopted stray cats, and the walls are covered with message postcards. The books in the store initially came from the owner's old collection, and as guests increased, new and used books were donated one after another.