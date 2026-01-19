Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS

A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS

Save

A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 44A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyA Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 44A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, GlassA Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library, Community Center, Adaptive Reuse
Hefei, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Mata Okawa

Text description provided by the architects. A very small bookstore began by the banks of Nanjing's Qinhuai River. The owner's philosophy is to leave the bookstore to its guests as much as possible, providing a warm place for different people at different times. The shop's staff are four adopted stray cats, and the walls are covered with message postcards. The books in the store initially came from the owner's old collection, and as guests increased, new and used books were donated one after another.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SZ-ARCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseChina
Cite: "A Very Small 24-hour Bookstore / SZ-ARCHITECTS" 19 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037840/a-very-small-24-hour-bookstore-sz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Mata Okawa

一间很小的24h书店 / 实在建筑设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags