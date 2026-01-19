Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES

+ 23

Category: Community, Sustainability

Collaborators: Maya Torres, Miquel Arias, Itziar González, Albert Ferraz, Andrea Arasa, Sara Ferran, Mariona Dalmau, Maria Azcárate

Client: Prodis (Prodiscapacitats Fundació Privada Terrassenca)

Installations: M7 ENGINYERS

Quantity Surveyor: Carles Bou

Design Planning: TERRITORIS XLM

Topography: GEOMÈTRIC

City: Terrassa

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Prodis headquarters is located in old industrial buildings that were originally part of the Vapor Cortès. The buildings are made up of the traditional perimeter structure of ceramic brick load-bearing walls following a regular rhythm of pilasters and openings every 3 meters. The 12-meter span of the buildings is covered by wooden trusses -some quite affected by roof leaks- that follow the same rhythm as the pilasters. The roof also follows the traditional structure of wooden straps and battens topped with Arabic tiles.