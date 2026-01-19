Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Spain
  5. Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES

Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES

Save

Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES - Exterior Photography, BrickRehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES - Interior Photography, StairsRehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamRehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES - Image 5 of 28Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Community, Sustainability
Terrassa, Spain
  • Collaborators: Maya Torres, Miquel Arias, Itziar González, Albert Ferraz, Andrea Arasa, Sara Ferran, Mariona Dalmau, Maria Azcárate
  • Client: Prodis (Prodiscapacitats Fundació Privada Terrassenca)
  • Installations: M7 ENGINYERS
  • Quantity Surveyor: Carles Bou
  • Design Planning: TERRITORIS XLM
  • Topography: GEOMÈTRIC
  • City: Terrassa
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The new Prodis headquarters is located in old industrial buildings that were originally part of the Vapor Cortès. The buildings are made up of the traditional perimeter structure of ceramic brick load-bearing walls following a regular rhythm of pilasters and openings every 3 meters. The 12-meter span of the buildings is covered by wooden trusses -some quite affected by roof leaks- that follow the same rhythm as the pilasters. The roof also follows the traditional structure of wooden straps and battens topped with Arabic tiles.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HARQUITECTES
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunitySustainabilitySpain

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunitySustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Rehabilitation of the Vapor Cortès. Prodis 1933 / HARQUITECTES" 19 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037839/rehabilitacio-del-vapor-cortes-prodis-1933-harquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags