  Australian War Memorial Southern Entrance and Parade Ground / Studio.SC

Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Heritage
Campbell, Australia
  Architects: Studio.SC
  Area: 3500
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Thurston Empson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bronzeworks, Cricursa, Gosford Quarries Sandstone
  Lead Architects: Edward Salib
Australian War Memorial Southern Entrance and Parade Ground / Studio.SC
© Thurston Empson

Text description provided by the architects. The Australian War Memorial New Entrance redefines arrival at one of the nation's most significant cultural institutions, shaping a welcoming, inclusive, and deeply reflective threshold that honours remembrance while guiding contemporary public experience.

Studio.SC
"Australian War Memorial Southern Entrance and Parade Ground / Studio.SC" 15 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

