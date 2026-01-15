Australian War Memorial Southern Entrance and Parade Ground / Studio.SC

+ 20

Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Heritage • Campbell, Australia Architects: Studio.SC

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Thurston Empson

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bronzeworks , Cricursa , Gosford Quarries Sandstone

Lead Architects: Edward Salib

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Australian War Memorial New Entrance redefines arrival at one of the nation's most significant cultural institutions, shaping a welcoming, inclusive, and deeply reflective threshold that honours remembrance while guiding contemporary public experience.