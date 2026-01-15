Australian War Memorial Southern Entrance and Parade Ground / Studio.SC

•
Campbell, Australia
-
Architects: Studio.SC
- Area: 3500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Thurston Empson
-
Manufacturers: Bronzeworks, Cricursa, Gosford Quarries Sandstone
-
Lead Architects: Edward Salib
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Heritage
- Lead Team: Nicholas Bandounas, Doug Southwell, Ornella Bucceri, Emma Leckie
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Norman Disney & Young
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Prism Facades
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: AECOM
- General Contractor: Eifer
- City: Campbell
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The Australian War Memorial New Entrance redefines arrival at one of the nation's most significant cultural institutions, shaping a welcoming, inclusive, and deeply reflective threshold that honours remembrance while guiding contemporary public experience.