House Macana / Taller Carlos Marín

© Onnis Luque

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Carlos Marín
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Onnis Luque
  • Lead Architect: Carlos Marín
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Carlos Marín, Kevin Coviella, Joel Velázquez, Joanna González, Antonio Moreno
  • Landscape Design: Luis Guisar
  • Design And Construction: Taller Carlos Marín
  • Structures: INGENIEROS NOVA
  • Lighting: Avant
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House Macana / Taller Carlos Marín - Image 11 of 24
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. When we first visited the site, what struck us the most was that after emerging from a narrow alley, an extraordinary view opened up toward one of the slopes of the Tepozteco mountain range. These rock formations are emblematic of the region, and the land ends precisely at the base of this dramatic topography. From the very beginning, one of our main concerns was to ensure that every room—whether for gathering or resting—could enjoy this privileged view.

Taller Carlos Marín
Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Mexico

Cite: "House Macana / Taller Carlos Marín" [Casa Macana / Taller Carlos Marín] 20 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037801/house-macana-taller-carlos-marin> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags