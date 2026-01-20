House Macana / Taller Carlos Marín

-
Architects: Taller Carlos Marín
- Area: 700 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Onnis Luque
-
Lead Architect: Carlos Marín
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. When we first visited the site, what struck us the most was that after emerging from a narrow alley, an extraordinary view opened up toward one of the slopes of the Tepozteco mountain range. These rock formations are emblematic of the region, and the land ends precisely at the base of this dramatic topography. From the very beginning, one of our main concerns was to ensure that every room—whether for gathering or resting—could enjoy this privileged view.