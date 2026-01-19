A House To Gather / Sibling Architecture

•
Melbourne, Australia
Architects: Sibling Architecture
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Christine Francis
Manufacturers: Big River Amourply, Cork, Dulux, Kayo Brick, Laminex, Nubrik
- Category: Houses, Renovation, Sustainability
- Project Team: Nicholas Braun, Lauren Crockett, Hannah Lim, Albany Flanagan
- Project Architect: Lauren Crockett
- Joinery: Contegrity
- City: Melbourne
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. A House to Gather is a project designed for the ultimate hosts. The young couple is renowned for their generous hospitality, opening up their home multiple times a week for everything from a quick aperitif to an expertly planned long luncheon. On a modest site and budget, this extension aims to match their generosity by giving them a new space to be with friends and family.