De la Riva Sherry Homes / Juan Vega Arquitectos

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain
Architects: Juan Vega Arquitectos
- Area: 7400 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Fernando Alda
Manufacturers: Vibia, Decal, Porcelanosa Grupo
- Category: Housing, Adaptive Reuse
- Principal Architect: Juan Vega
- Technical Team: María Gonzalez Baro, Paola Domouso, Gonzalo Herrero
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Estructura2
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Gailmafra SL
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: DEfont
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Frival
- Interior Design: Cask studio
- City: Jerez de la Frontera
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. De La Riva Sherryhomes: 45 homes that awaken the history and tradition of the 19th century in Jerez.