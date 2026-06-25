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Paso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

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Paso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WoodPaso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Deck, PatioPaso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WoodPaso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, Chair, PatioPaso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Chicureo, Chile
  • Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  365
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Topwood, VIDRIOS DELLORTO
  • Lead Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Maria Jesus Alamos Mella
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sergio Contreras y Asociados
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Maria Ignacia Matte Iluminación
  • City: Chicureo
  • Country: Chile
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Paso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. The overall architectural concept of the project was defined by the inherent conditions of the site. Upon arriving at the plot, a series of characteristics became evident, distinguishing it as a particularly singular location. The site is flat and rectangular, measuring approximately 30 meters in width and 170 meters in depth, with a predominant east–west orientation. It features dense vegetation along its northern and southern boundaries, while to the east—where access from the street is located—and to the west—open toward the condominium's polo field—there is complete visual transparency.

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Cite: "Paso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos" 25 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037734/paso-de-los-toros-house-juan-carlos-sabbagh-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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