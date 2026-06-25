Paso de los Toros House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

+ 20

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Maria Jesus Alamos Mella

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sergio Contreras y Asociados

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Maria Ignacia Matte Iluminación

City: Chicureo

Country: Chile

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The overall architectural concept of the project was defined by the inherent conditions of the site. Upon arriving at the plot, a series of characteristics became evident, distinguishing it as a particularly singular location. The site is flat and rectangular, measuring approximately 30 meters in width and 170 meters in depth, with a predominant east–west orientation. It features dense vegetation along its northern and southern boundaries, while to the east—where access from the street is located—and to the west—open toward the condominium's polo field—there is complete visual transparency.