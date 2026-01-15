Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design

-
Architects: CVA Design
- Area: 10370 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:TOPIA
-
Architectural Design: Jianyang Liu, Yihan Dong, Qingfeng Sun, Liuliu Li, Chenyu Li
- Category: Museums & Exhibit
- Chief Designer: Chunli Zhang
- Interior Design: Xianna Shi, Yukun Gong
- Structural Design: Yuanqing Zhang
- Plumbing & Hvac Design: Junli Shao
- Electrical Design: Lei Meng
- Landscape Design: Jiating Qin
- Construction And Collaborating Teams: Wuhu Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau: Minsheng Ding, Yunfa Zhang, Kai Fang; Wuhu Key Projects Construction Administration: Bin Liu, Yi Jiang, Jian Song; Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd.: Huan Ling; Geotechnical Survey Firm: Zijiang Cao; Design Coordination: Yingyi Chen from China Railway Era Architectural Design Institute
- Product And Material Suppliers: Door Systems: Jia Zhang; Exterior Wall Panels: Xiaoping Zhong, Wanyin Zhu; Epoxy Terrazzo Supplier: Ming Yong
- Project Functions: Sculpture Art Museum, Display & Exhibition, Artistic Exchange, Academic Lectures, Civic Lounge
- Client: Wuhu Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd., Wuhu Key Projects Construction Administration
- City: Wuhu
- Country: China
I. Project Overview: Geography and Culture - Nestled in Shenshan Park in the downtown area of Wuhu, Anhui Province, the Art Museum of the China Sculpture Institute is an urban renewal project renovated from a disused greenhouse. Its home, Wuhu Sculpture Park, stands as China's first thematic art space that organically integrates sculpture culture with natural landscapes. Spanning an expansive 8.2 hectares, the park infuses sculptural art—known as "three-dimensional fine art"—into the poetic scenery of mountains and waters, forging a distinctive urban cultural landscape. Boasting picturesque views across all four seasons, the park creates an open and vibrant public art interface together with the sculptures, and has now emerged as one of the most popular urban sculpture parks among citizens nationwide.