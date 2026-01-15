Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design

Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design

Save

Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design - Image 2 of 24Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design - Image 3 of 24Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design - Image 4 of 24Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design - Interior Photography, GlassArt Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Wuhu, China
  • Architects: CVA Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:TOPIA
  • Architectural Design: Jianyang Liu, Yihan Dong, Qingfeng Sun, Liuliu Li, Chenyu Li
  • Chief Designer: Chunli Zhang
  • Interior Design: Xianna Shi, Yukun Gong
  • Structural Design: Yuanqing Zhang
  • Plumbing & Hvac Design: Junli Shao
  • Electrical Design: Lei Meng
  • Landscape Design: Jiating Qin
  • Construction And Collaborating Teams: Wuhu Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau: Minsheng Ding, Yunfa Zhang, Kai Fang; Wuhu Key Projects Construction Administration: Bin Liu, Yi Jiang, Jian Song; Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd.: Huan Ling; Geotechnical Survey Firm: Zijiang Cao; Design Coordination: Yingyi Chen from China Railway Era Architectural Design Institute
  • Product And Material Suppliers: Door Systems: Jia Zhang; Exterior Wall Panels: Xiaoping Zhong, Wanyin Zhu; Epoxy Terrazzo Supplier: Ming Yong
  • Project Functions: Sculpture Art Museum, Display & Exhibition, Artistic Exchange, Academic Lectures, Civic Lounge
  • Client: Wuhu Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd., Wuhu Key Projects Construction Administration
  • City: Wuhu
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design - Image 2 of 24
© TOPIA

I. Project Overview: Geography and Culture - Nestled in Shenshan Park in the downtown area of Wuhu, Anhui Province, the Art Museum of the China Sculpture Institute is an urban renewal project renovated from a disused greenhouse. Its home, Wuhu Sculpture Park, stands as China's first thematic art space that organically integrates sculpture culture with natural landscapes. Spanning an expansive 8.2 hectares, the park infuses sculptural art—known as "three-dimensional fine art"—into the poetic scenery of mountains and waters, forging a distinctive urban cultural landscape. Boasting picturesque views across all four seasons, the park creates an open and vibrant public art interface together with the sculptures, and has now emerged as one of the most popular urban sculpture parks among citizens nationwide.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CVA Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina
Cite: "Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design" 15 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037731/art-museum-of-the-china-sculpture-institute-cva-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags