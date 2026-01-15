Art Museum of The China Sculpture Institute / CVA Design

+ 19

Category: Museums & Exhibit

Chief Designer: Chunli Zhang

Interior Design: Xianna Shi, Yukun Gong

Structural Design: Yuanqing Zhang

Plumbing & Hvac Design: Junli Shao

Electrical Design: Lei Meng

Landscape Design: Jiating Qin

Construction And Collaborating Teams: Wuhu Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau: Minsheng Ding, Yunfa Zhang, Kai Fang; Wuhu Key Projects Construction Administration: Bin Liu, Yi Jiang, Jian Song; Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd.: Huan Ling; Geotechnical Survey Firm: Zijiang Cao; Design Coordination: Yingyi Chen from China Railway Era Architectural Design Institute

Product And Material Suppliers: Door Systems: Jia Zhang; Exterior Wall Panels: Xiaoping Zhong, Wanyin Zhu; Epoxy Terrazzo Supplier: Ming Yong

Project Functions: Sculpture Art Museum, Display & Exhibition, Artistic Exchange, Academic Lectures, Civic Lounge

Client: Wuhu Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd., Wuhu Key Projects Construction Administration

City: Wuhu

Country: China

I. Project Overview: Geography and Culture - Nestled in Shenshan Park in the downtown area of Wuhu, Anhui Province, the Art Museum of the China Sculpture Institute is an urban renewal project renovated from a disused greenhouse. Its home, Wuhu Sculpture Park, stands as China's first thematic art space that organically integrates sculpture culture with natural landscapes. Spanning an expansive 8.2 hectares, the park infuses sculptural art—known as "three-dimensional fine art"—into the poetic scenery of mountains and waters, forging a distinctive urban cultural landscape. Boasting picturesque views across all four seasons, the park creates an open and vibrant public art interface together with the sculptures, and has now emerged as one of the most popular urban sculpture parks among citizens nationwide.