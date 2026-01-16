Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Su Dongpo's Pleasures at Banhu Ridge / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Su Dongpo’s Pleasures at Banhu Ridge / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Rest Area
Huizhou, China
  • Category: Rest Area
  • Design Team: Zhang Hai’ao, Li Di, Xu Hang, Li Yihang, Pan Wenqi, Yang Ge, Zhu Jingwen
  • Construction Documentation Firm: China State Construction Engineering Shanghai Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Documentation Team: Jiang Juan, Wang Xiaoye, Lou Ye, Song Hanyu, Zhang Jinlai, Guo Yanjie, Lu Yan
  • Executive Organization: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Cultural Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Project Director: Zhang Jingwei
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
Su Dongpo’s Pleasures at Banhu Ridge / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© ZY Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Site, A Poetic Dwelling Woven by Arcs - The post station is nestled at a hairpin bend of Banhu Ridge, where the site conditions are highly challenging: adjacent to a highway on one side and flanked by steep slopes and dense bamboo forests on the other. By cleverly leveraging this unique terrain, the building unfolds along the curve of the bend, not only conforming to the alignment of the highway but also resolving the elevation difference of the steep slopes through cantilever design. The natural barrier formed by the surrounding bamboo forests endows the post station with a serene ambiance of "being hidden in the mountains", while the golden trumpet tree piercing through the roof serves as a visual focal point, infusing vitality into the rugged landscape.

About this office
AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Office

SteelConcreteBrick

Cite: "Su Dongpo’s Pleasures at Banhu Ridge / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University" 16 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037717/su-dongpos-pleasures-at-banhu-ridge-aomomo-studio-shanghai-jiao-tong-university> ISSN 0719-8884

© ZY Architectural Photography

半弧岭驿站 / 上海交通大学奥默默工作室

