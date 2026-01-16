Su Dongpo’s Pleasures at Banhu Ridge / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

+ 34

Category: Rest Area

Design Team: Zhang Hai’ao, Li Di, Xu Hang, Li Yihang, Pan Wenqi, Yang Ge, Zhu Jingwen

Construction Documentation Firm: China State Construction Engineering Shanghai Design Institute Co., Ltd.

Construction Documentation Team: Jiang Juan, Wang Xiaoye, Lou Ye, Song Hanyu, Zhang Jinlai, Guo Yanjie, Lu Yan

Executive Organization: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Cultural Technology Co., Ltd.

Project Director: Zhang Jingwei

City: Huizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Site, A Poetic Dwelling Woven by Arcs - The post station is nestled at a hairpin bend of Banhu Ridge, where the site conditions are highly challenging: adjacent to a highway on one side and flanked by steep slopes and dense bamboo forests on the other. By cleverly leveraging this unique terrain, the building unfolds along the curve of the bend, not only conforming to the alignment of the highway but also resolving the elevation difference of the steep slopes through cantilever design. The natural barrier formed by the surrounding bamboo forests endows the post station with a serene ambiance of "being hidden in the mountains", while the golden trumpet tree piercing through the roof serves as a visual focal point, infusing vitality into the rugged landscape.