Red House / Pacarizi Studio

+ 26

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Gezim Pacarizi

Design Team: Pacarizi Studio

City: Ishull-Lezhë

Country: Albania

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house balances outside and inside, living in the garden of a coastal village. The living volume and rooms are arranged around an open court with the pool at its center. The grand stair continues the courtyard space to the roof level, opening vistas toward nearby and distant landscapes.