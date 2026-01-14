Red House / Pacarizi Studio

•
Ishull-Lezhë, Albania
-
Architects: Pacarizi Studio
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Gezim Pacarizi, Lundrim Karameta
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Gezim Pacarizi
- Design Team: Pacarizi Studio
- City: Ishull-Lezhë
- Country: Albania
Text description provided by the architects. The house balances outside and inside, living in the garden of a coastal village. The living volume and rooms are arranged around an open court with the pool at its center. The grand stair continues the courtyard space to the roof level, opening vistas toward nearby and distant landscapes.