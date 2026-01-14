Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Albania
  5. Red House / Pacarizi Studio

Red House / Pacarizi Studio

Save

Red House / Pacarizi Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, ConcreteRed House / Pacarizi Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteRed House / Pacarizi Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteRed House / Pacarizi Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardRed House / Pacarizi Studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ishull-Lezhë, Albania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Red House / Pacarizi Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© Lundrim Karameta

Text description provided by the architects. The house balances outside and inside, living in the garden of a coastal village. The living volume and rooms are arranged around an open court with the pool at its center. The grand stair continues the courtyard space to the roof level, opening vistas toward nearby and distant landscapes.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pacarizi Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAlbania

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAlbania
Cite: "Red House / Pacarizi Studio" 14 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037708/red-house-pacarizi-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags