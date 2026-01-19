Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Runda House / Nikjoo

Runda House / Nikjoo - Interior Photography, Wood

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
United Kingdom
  • Project Design And Lead Team: Nikjoo Architects, Flawk
  • Office Lead Architects: Alex Nikjoo
  • Interior Design: Flawk
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constant SD
  • General Contractor: Coste & Beno
  • Country: United Kingdom
Runda House / Nikjoo - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a fully timber-framed new build, the three-story, three-bedroom house is defined by curves – circular windows, gently sloping walls, and a calm flow between floors. Both playful and functional, it is an expressive example of creative architecture built with care and a light environmental footprint.

Materials and Tags

Brick

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Runda House / Nikjoo" 19 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037704/runda-house-nikjoo> ISSN 0719-8884

