Runda House / Nikjoo

+ 15

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Design And Lead Team: Nikjoo Architects, Flawk

Office Lead Architects: Alex Nikjoo

Interior Design: Flawk

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constant SD

General Contractor: Coste & Beno

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a fully timber-framed new build, the three-story, three-bedroom house is defined by curves – circular windows, gently sloping walls, and a calm flow between floors. Both playful and functional, it is an expressive example of creative architecture built with care and a light environmental footprint.