Runda House / Nikjoo

-
Architects: Nikjoo
- Area: 128 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jasper Fry, Lorenzo Zandri
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Design And Lead Team: Nikjoo Architects, Flawk
- Office Lead Architects: Alex Nikjoo
- Interior Design: Flawk
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constant SD
- General Contractor: Coste & Beno
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a fully timber-framed new build, the three-story, three-bedroom house is defined by curves – circular windows, gently sloping walls, and a calm flow between floors. Both playful and functional, it is an expressive example of creative architecture built with care and a light environmental footprint.