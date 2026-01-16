Bartok Rooftop / Théque Atelier

•
Budapest, Hungary
-
Architects: Théque Atelier
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Balázs Danyi
- Category: Residential Architecture, Refurbishment
- Office Lead Architects: Gergely Álmos, Ágnes Bubla
- Design Team: Théque Atelier
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Komok Furniture, Rio Lampastudio, Krullung
- General Contractor: Acs es Fuzfoi
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Zolend, Z-modul
- City: Budapest
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. The duplex apartment takes place in a 130-year-old historic building in the old town of South Buda. Through the century, this is the fourth layer of renovation on this home, this time an expansion to the attic that doubles the net area.