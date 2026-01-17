House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś

-
Architects: BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś
- Area: 327 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rafał Barnaś, Piotr Krajewski
-
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Bogusław Barnaś, Magdalena Fuchs, Łucja Janik, Justyna Duszyńska-Krawczyk, Urszula Furmanik, Bartłomiej Mierczak, Yousra Bouras, Mateusz Zima, Michał Kiercz, Jakub Dunal, Edyta Ptasznik
- Facade Panels: Equitone
- Windows: Multiko
- Graphic Design: BXB Studio
- City: Kościelisko
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a scenic plot in Kościelisko village, this house is both a creative reinterpretation of the Podhale region's traditional architecture and a tribute to the Tatra Mountains landscape - especially the iconic hiking trail to Giewont Mountain. The design metaphorically reflects a mountain hike, shaping not only the surrounding path and garden, but above all, the home's core: a vertical circulation layout that culminates in a spectacular view of Giewont.