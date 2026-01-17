House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś

+ 34

Category: Houses

Design Team: Bogusław Barnaś, Magdalena Fuchs, Łucja Janik, Justyna Duszyńska-Krawczyk, Urszula Furmanik, Bartłomiej Mierczak, Yousra Bouras, Mateusz Zima, Michał Kiercz, Jakub Dunal, Edyta Ptasznik

Facade Panels: Equitone

Windows: Multiko

Graphic Design: BXB Studio

City: Kościelisko

Country: Poland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a scenic plot in Kościelisko village, this house is both a creative reinterpretation of the Podhale region's traditional architecture and a tribute to the Tatra Mountains landscape - especially the iconic hiking trail to Giewont Mountain. The design metaphorically reflects a mountain hike, shaping not only the surrounding path and garden, but above all, the home's core: a vertical circulation layout that culminates in a spectacular view of Giewont.