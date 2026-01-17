Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś

House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś

House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś - Image 2 of 39House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś - Interior PhotographyHouse with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś - Interior PhotographyHouse with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś - Exterior Photography

Kościelisko, Poland
  • Design Team: Bogusław Barnaś, Magdalena Fuchs, Łucja Janik, Justyna Duszyńska-Krawczyk, Urszula Furmanik, Bartłomiej Mierczak, Yousra Bouras, Mateusz Zima, Michał Kiercz, Jakub Dunal, Edyta Ptasznik
  • Facade Panels: Equitone
  • Windows: Multiko
  • Graphic Design: BXB Studio
  • City: Kościelisko
  • Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a scenic plot in Kościelisko village, this house is both a creative reinterpretation of the Podhale region's traditional architecture and a tribute to the Tatra Mountains landscape - especially the iconic hiking trail to Giewont Mountain. The design metaphorically reflects a mountain hike, shaping not only the surrounding path and garden, but above all, the home's core: a vertical circulation layout that culminates in a spectacular view of Giewont.

Cite: "House with a Private Giewont Mountain / BXB Studio Bogusław Barnaś" 17 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037683/house-with-a-private-giewont-mountain-bxb-studio-boguslaw-barnas> ISSN 0719-8884

