The Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire

The Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Image 2 of 13The Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Image 3 of 13The Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairThe Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairThe Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant
Crillon-le-Brave, France
  • Designers: Rudy Guénaire
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludovic Balay
  • Lead Architects: Rudy Guénaire
The Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Ludovic Balay

Text description provided by the architects. Le Belvédère is a 200-seat restaurant located near Crillon-Le-Brave, in Provence. Located in the heart of nature, the restaurant boasts an incredible view of the famous Mont Ventoux. The site is operated by the Vertigo group, a pioneer of Parisian bistronomy, renowned for its exemplary product sourcing.

Top #Tags