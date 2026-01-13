The Belvédère Restaurant / Rudy Guénaire

•
Crillon-le-Brave, France
-
Designers: Rudy Guénaire
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ludovic Balay
-
Lead Architects: Rudy Guénaire
- Category: Restaurant
- City: Crillon-le-Brave
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Le Belvédère is a 200-seat restaurant located near Crillon-Le-Brave, in Provence. Located in the heart of nature, the restaurant boasts an incredible view of the famous Mont Ventoux. The site is operated by the Vertigo group, a pioneer of Parisian bistronomy, renowned for its exemplary product sourcing.