Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theaters & Performance
  4. France
  5. Cultural and Musical Space / TRACKS

Cultural and Musical Space / TRACKS

Save

Cultural and Musical Space / TRACKS - Exterior PhotographyCultural and Musical Space / TRACKS - Exterior PhotographyCultural and Musical Space / TRACKS - Interior PhotographyCultural and Musical Space / TRACKS - Interior PhotographyCultural and Musical Space / TRACKS - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Theaters & Performance
Sèvres, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cultural and Musical Space / TRACKS - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Amat

Text description provided by the architects. In search of belonging to the city, the new equipment seeks its references in the history of the place. It first finds its genesis in the morphology of nearby townhouses that have been built year after year, and of which the preserved house is part of the project.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TRACKS
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceFrance
Cite: "Cultural and Musical Space / TRACKS" 18 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037678/cultural-and-musical-space-tracks> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags