Cultural and Musical Space / TRACKS

Sèvres, France
Architects: TRACKS
- Area: 370 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Guillaume Amat
- Category: Theaters & Performance
- External Area: 250 m²
- Budget: 1 928 000 € HT
- SSI: BETJLR
- City: Sèvres
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In search of belonging to the city, the new equipment seeks its references in the history of the place. It first finds its genesis in the morphology of nearby townhouses that have been built year after year, and of which the preserved house is part of the project.