Khai Son Duo Penthouse / Idee architects

•
Hanoi, Vietnam
-
Architects: Idee architects
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Wuyhoang Studio
-
Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh, Do Duy Hung
- Category: House Interiors
- Design Team: Do Duy Hung
- City: Hanoi
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Idee Architects has designed Khai Sơn Penthouse by merging two adjacent penthouses into one continuous living environment for a young family. The project creates a vertical spatial journey that links double-height voids, balconies, and diverse living areas into a cohesive home.