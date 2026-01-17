Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects

Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects

Save

Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyMultnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeMultnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - Interior Photography, ChairMultnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - Exterior Photography, GlassMultnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Library, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
Portland, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - Image 6 of 19
© Kevin Scott
Save this picture!
Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Kevin Scott
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hennebery Eddy Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects" 17 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037675/multnomah-county-library-operations-center-hennebery-eddy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags