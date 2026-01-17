Multnomah County Library Operations Center / Hennebery Eddy Architects

•
Portland, United States
-
Architects: Hennebery Eddy Architects
-
Photographs:Kevin Scott
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Library, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
- Principal In Charge: David Wark
- Project Manager: Meg Matsushima
- Project Architect: Tereza Wiest
- Interior Designer: Alexis Wilson
- Specification Writer: Alexander Lungershausen
- Staff Designer: Haley Teske
- Staff Team: Bianca Baccarini, Dan Petrescu, Patrick Turina
- Design Architect & Architect Of Record: Hennebery Eddy Architects
- Theatrical/Av: The Greenbusch Group, Inc.
- City: Portland
- Country: United States