Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier

Houses • Lam Dong, Vietnam Architects: Tad.atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 96 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: Vu Tien An

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Vu Tien An, Nguyen Nhat Hao

Design Team: Dang Quang Luan, Nguyen Doan Kim Hau

City: Lam Dong

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Bao Loc House is a small residence located in the suburban area of Bảo Lộc, where the characteristics of an agricultural rural landscape remain largely unaffected by urbanization. The site is situated on gently sloping terrain leading to a river, providing favorable natural conditions for creating a living environment closely integrated with the surrounding landscape.