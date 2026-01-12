Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier

Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier

Save

Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier - Image 2 of 25Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, DoorBao Loc House / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamBao Loc House / Tad.atelier - Exterior PhotographyBao Loc House / Tad.atelier - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Lam Dong, Vietnam
  • Architects: Tad.atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Vu Tien An
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Bao Loc House is a small residence located in the suburban area of Bảo Lộc, where the characteristics of an agricultural rural landscape remain largely unaffected by urbanization. The site is situated on gently sloping terrain leading to a river, providing favorable natural conditions for creating a living environment closely integrated with the surrounding landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tad.atelier
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier" 12 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037673/bao-loc-house-tatelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags