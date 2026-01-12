Bao Loc House / Tad.atelier

-
Architects: Tad.atelier
- Area: 96 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Lead Architects: Vu Tien An
Text description provided by the architects. Bao Loc House is a small residence located in the suburban area of Bảo Lộc, where the characteristics of an agricultural rural landscape remain largely unaffected by urbanization. The site is situated on gently sloping terrain leading to a river, providing favorable natural conditions for creating a living environment closely integrated with the surrounding landscape.