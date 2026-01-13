Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects

Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects

Save

Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodCereus House / Circle Studio Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairCereus House / Circle Studio Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCereus House / Circle Studio Architects - Exterior PhotographyCereus House / Circle Studio Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Seddon, Australia
  • Architects: Circle Studio Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  197
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jade Cantwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Big River Group, Eco Timber, Miele appliances
  • Lead Architects: Yvonne Meng
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Yvonne Meng
  • General Contractor: Metacon Pty Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: R Bliem and Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Urban Digestor
  • City: Seddon
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jade Cantwell

Text description provided by the architects. Peeking above a 1915 Edwardian cottage sits a white curved shell, a contemporary extension to a weatherboard home in a heritage pocket in inner-west Melbourne. Cereus House brings light, height, and flow to the existing dwelling through the addition of two curved forms that overlook the north-facing backyard. The clients wanted a solid, thermally comfortable home with bright spaces and a connection to the outside. It needed to accommodate working from home, be a sanctuary for retreat, and connect to the couple's property behind for when family and friends visit. A part of the brief was to retain an oversized cereus cactus in the backyard's east.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Circle Studio Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects" 13 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037669/cereus-house-circle-studio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags