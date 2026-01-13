Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects

-
Architects: Circle Studio Architects
- Area: 197 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jade Cantwell
-
Manufacturers: Big River Group, Eco Timber, Miele appliances
-
Lead Architects: Yvonne Meng
Text description provided by the architects. Peeking above a 1915 Edwardian cottage sits a white curved shell, a contemporary extension to a weatherboard home in a heritage pocket in inner-west Melbourne. Cereus House brings light, height, and flow to the existing dwelling through the addition of two curved forms that overlook the north-facing backyard. The clients wanted a solid, thermally comfortable home with bright spaces and a connection to the outside. It needed to accommodate working from home, be a sanctuary for retreat, and connect to the couple's property behind for when family and friends visit. A part of the brief was to retain an oversized cereus cactus in the backyard's east.