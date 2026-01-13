+ 18

Cereus House / Circle Studio Architects
Seddon, Australia

Area: 197 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Jade Cantwell

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Big River Group , Eco Timber , Miele appliances

Lead Architects: Yvonne Meng

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Yvonne Meng

General Contractor: Metacon Pty Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: R Bliem and Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Urban Digestor

City: Seddon

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Peeking above a 1915 Edwardian cottage sits a white curved shell, a contemporary extension to a weatherboard home in a heritage pocket in inner-west Melbourne. Cereus House brings light, height, and flow to the existing dwelling through the addition of two curved forms that overlook the north-facing backyard. The clients wanted a solid, thermally comfortable home with bright spaces and a connection to the outside. It needed to accommodate working from home, be a sanctuary for retreat, and connect to the couple's property behind for when family and friends visit. A part of the brief was to retain an oversized cereus cactus in the backyard's east.