Långholmen Residence / Mer Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Finnish coastal archipelago consists of over 80,000 islands. The islands began to emerge from the sea after the ice age, approximately 10,000 years ago. Their cliffs of mostly granite and gneiss have been polished smooth by the kilometers-tall ice sheet that had been pressing them down. The first inhabitants of the archipelago settled about 4000 years ago, and the biggest islands are still inhabited all year round.