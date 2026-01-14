Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Isla Teja Performance Pavilions / Dum Dum Lab

Isla Teja Performance Pavilions / Dum Dum Lab

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installations & Structures
Valdivia, Chile
  • Architects: Dum Dum Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cortesia de Dum Dum Lab
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concón Maderas Impregnadas
  • Principal Architects: Katherine Cáceres y Francisco Calvo
  • Design Team: Katherine Cáceres, Francisco Calvo, Amaya Glaría
  • Construction Team: Profesores Tercer año Escuela Arquitectura UACH 2022 y los estudiantes: Melissa Mena Pérez, Sofía Cárdenas Duarte, Ilee Aravena Vergara, Ivania Lehue González, Constanza Mera Fritz, Jorge Cárcamo (energía y construcción), Ignacio Alvarado, Andrea Reyes, David Martínez, Franco Durán Aburto, Nicolas Caicheo Mansilla, Angélica Álvarez, Pollet Simao Mignolet, Camila Guarda Aguilera, Belén Gutiérrez, Monserrat Cerda, Daniela Galaz, Daniela Peña, Catalina Villarroel Calisto, Javiera Salinas, Belén Pardo Sabala, Marcos Ojeda Oyarzún, Andrea Nomel, Belén Paillamilla, Belén Velásquez, Roberto Diaz, Sofia Carrasco, Camila Asenjo, Constanza González, Esteban Barría, Bastian Turra, Emilia Gálvez, Gabriela Lara Fierro, Catalina Prieto, Graciela Soto, Sebastián Alderete, Carlos Ruiz Ojeda, Yenifer Rehbein, Ignacia Venegas, Felipe Vidal, Dante Moya Ilnao, Emilio Velasquez, Bárbara Henriquez, Alan Serón (Energía Construcción), Heros Caro, Joaquín Soto, Francisco Aravena
  • City: Valdivia
  • Country: Chile
Isla Teja Performance Pavilions / Dum Dum Lab - Exterior Photography
© Cortesia de Dum Dum Lab

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal is presented as a strategy for territorial and landscape activation in the eastern sector of Isla Teja, in Valdivia, in the stretch between the Architecture building of the Universidad Austral de Chile and the edge of the Río Calle-Calle. Through the design and construction of three pavilions, the project aims to consolidate this area as a space for walking, pausing, and gathering, incorporating new architectural references that engage with the river landscape and its high ecological value.

Dum Dum Lab
