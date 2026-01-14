Isla Teja Performance Pavilions / Dum Dum Lab

Save this picture! © Cortesia de Dum Dum Lab

Category: Installations & Structures

Principal Architects: Katherine Cáceres y Francisco Calvo

Design Team: Katherine Cáceres, Francisco Calvo, Amaya Glaría

Construction Team: Profesores Tercer año Escuela Arquitectura UACH 2022 y los estudiantes: Melissa Mena Pérez, Sofía Cárdenas Duarte, Ilee Aravena Vergara, Ivania Lehue González, Constanza Mera Fritz, Jorge Cárcamo (energía y construcción), Ignacio Alvarado, Andrea Reyes, David Martínez, Franco Durán Aburto, Nicolas Caicheo Mansilla, Angélica Álvarez, Pollet Simao Mignolet, Camila Guarda Aguilera, Belén Gutiérrez, Monserrat Cerda, Daniela Galaz, Daniela Peña, Catalina Villarroel Calisto, Javiera Salinas, Belén Pardo Sabala, Marcos Ojeda Oyarzún, Andrea Nomel, Belén Paillamilla, Belén Velásquez, Roberto Diaz, Sofia Carrasco, Camila Asenjo, Constanza González, Esteban Barría, Bastian Turra, Emilia Gálvez, Gabriela Lara Fierro, Catalina Prieto, Graciela Soto, Sebastián Alderete, Carlos Ruiz Ojeda, Yenifer Rehbein, Ignacia Venegas, Felipe Vidal, Dante Moya Ilnao, Emilio Velasquez, Bárbara Henriquez, Alan Serón (Energía Construcción), Heros Caro, Joaquín Soto, Francisco Aravena

City: Valdivia

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal is presented as a strategy for territorial and landscape activation in the eastern sector of Isla Teja, in Valdivia, in the stretch between the Architecture building of the Universidad Austral de Chile and the edge of the Río Calle-Calle. Through the design and construction of three pavilions, the project aims to consolidate this area as a space for walking, pausing, and gathering, incorporating new architectural references that engage with the river landscape and its high ecological value.