Six Courtyards House / VOID

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
  Architects: VOID
  Area: 400
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Andres Garcia lachner
  Lead Architects: VOID
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Casa Seis Patios is a single-family residence designed for an art lover seeking a home intimately connected to the natural surroundings. The project is organized around six patios: strategic voids that articulate the space, allow for the entry of light and cross ventilation, and dissolve the boundaries between interior and exterior through the presence of vegetation in all environments. At the heart of the volume is the main patio, where the house opens completely to a central pool, making this space a gathering point.

VOID
