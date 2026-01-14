Underdream Hygge Lodge / ArCONNECT Architects

+ 55

Category: Houses

Project Architects: Haowen Bai, Huangyi Cai, Junbao Luo, Zhenyu Mo

Design Team: Zihao Chen, Zhiting Tang, Chunxiang Zhou, Yi Shi, Xinmiao Ye, Jingjing Liu, Yiqi Sun, Lingjing Liang, Yulu Zhang, Yifei Wang, Jiahao Wang, Yifan Li, Weican Xue

Engineering: Zhigang Ma, Zao Jiang

Landscape: AKA, Jing Sun

Clients: AKA

City: Dali

Country: China

1. Two Temperaments and Two Scales of the Site — The site is an independent old farm located outside a village at the foot of Cangshan Mountain. It is a long, narrow plot oriented east–west, with relatively shallow depth from north to south. To the north lies Shuangyuan Stream, one of the eighteen streams descending from Cangshan. The site is embraced by dense woodland, accompanied by the constant sound of flowing water, creating a secluded and tranquil mountain-forest atmosphere. To the south, the land opens dramatically toward vast farmland, where the nineteen peaks of Cangshan undulate across the horizon in full view, evoking an expansive pastoral scene reminiscent of the poetic line, "Plucking chrysanthemums by the eastern fence, I leisurely glimpse the southern mountains." The site thus possesses two distinct temperaments: mountain forest and pastoral landscape.