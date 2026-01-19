Será at Sandy Ridge / DVN Development

•
Wardensville, United States
Architects: DVN Development
- Area: 1350 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Eight House Sun
Manufacturers: Cambium, Hearthstone, Pella Windows, Zena Forest Products
Lead Architects: Devin Wilkins
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- City: Wardensville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Será at Sandy Ridge sits quietly among the rolling hills of West Virginia, where dense forest and open sky define the landscape. Designed and developed by DVN Development, the project embodies a modern yet deeply contextual approach to rural architecture. One that draws its language directly from nature.